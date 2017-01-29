HKV, Academy win matches

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 28 - Hindustani Kendriya Vidyalaya (HKV) and Academy of Excellence won their respective matches today in then Dr Padma Kr Saikia and Chandan Saikia Memorial All Guwahati Inter School Cricket Tournament at the Dispur playground. In the first match HKV downed Monfort School by eight wickets while Academy of Excellence defeated Purbanchal Hindi HS by 12 runs. Brief scores: Monfort 102/9 (Amit 21, Asif 15, Pankaj Rai 3/31, Tejbir Singh 2/10, Rocket Sargiari 2/19). HKV 103/2 (Ankit Singh 41, Sakit Jha 25, Ajay Sharma 2/28). Academy of Excellence 122/9 (Nabanil Sharma 25, Abhigyan Goswami 19, Vijay Sharma 3.25). Purbanchal Hindi HS 110 (Kamakhya Singh 33, Rajnish Barman 25, Debasish Goswami 4/18, Himangshu Barman 2/14). Today’s matches: Fairyland vs KVK; KVK vs Noonmati Public.