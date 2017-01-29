|
I-D veteran chess championship
GUWAHATI, Jan 28 - Rajbari Athletic Club, on behalf of Guwahati Chess Association, will host the 40th Assam Inter District Veteran Chess Championship from February 9 to 12.
The championship will be held at its own club premises at Manipuri Basti here. Top ten players of the championship will be awarded cash and trophies. Players have to send their entries through their respective districts associations before February 7.
For details players may contact L Hemanta Singh or M Arun Singh at the Rajbari Club, Manipuri Basti, Guwahati.