In a group C league match of the tournament at the Mangaldai Stadium, Mangaldai today, restricting the opponent to 120 in 31.1 overs, the Barpeta boys smacked up 124 for the loss of four wickets in 25 overs.

The highlight of the match was a half century (53 off 56 balls) by Pradip Sarkar of the winning team who was also adjudged man-of-the-match.

Brief scores: Cricket Golden Generation 120 (Nayan Hazarika 40, Kiran Rai 23, Santanu Dhar 3/12, Hridip Deka 2/24). Ambikagiri Sangha 124/4 (Pradip Sarkar 53, Nipujit Kalita 34, Hemari Teron 2/33, Sarim Phangcho 2/15).

Today’s match: Jorhat CCC vs DSA Silchar