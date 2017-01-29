India Club tennis tourney begins





The Championship was inaugurated by India Club president Shankar Lahkar by hoisting the Club flag in the presence of Anupam Chowdhury and Kalyan Sahu, secretary general and joint secretary of the Club respectively. The opening ceremony was hosted by Anshuman Das. Altogether 224 players are participating in eight junior and sub-junior events in the championship as reported the chief referee Priyanuj Lahkar. The veteran event will kick start on January 30.