Sitlhou appointed GS of Hindustani Awam Morcha



GUWAHATI, Jan 28 - Hechon Sitlhou has been appointed as the national general secretary of NDA-allied Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) in charge of Northeastern States by its president, Jitan Ram Manjhi, a former Chief Minister of Bihar. Hechon has been entrusted to strengthen the party at the grassroots in the North East, a press release said.