Correspondent
IMPHAL, Jan 28 - Manipur Renewable Energy Development Agency (Manireda) has been awarded the first best State prize in the category of Solar Power Packs in NE India.
Senapati and Churachandpur districts of the State have also been awarded the first and second best districts in the category of Solar Power Packs by Districts (North East India) by Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.
Secretary Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) Rajeev Kapoor gave away the awards at a ceremony held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi recently, reports said.