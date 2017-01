New English daily launched in Arunachal



ITANAGAR, Jan 28 - A new English daily ‘Arunachal Observer’ was launched here recently. With this, the total number of newspapers published from the Arunachal capital, Itanagar rose to nine. Principal Secretary (Home) and in-charge Chief Secretary Satyagopal released the first copy of the newspaper and launched its website – www.arunachalobserver.org. Editor of the daily Pradeep Kumar Behera said a newspaper should be apolitical.