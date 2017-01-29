The incident happened near Garobadha LP School, just 500 metres from Garobadha police outpost in West Garo Hills district. However, no case has been registered by the police who went to the spot 90 minutes after the incident.

The five victims have been identified as Tapan Ghosh (55), his wife Geetarani (49) and sons Taposh (30) and Rajesh (28) and their aunt Suchitra (32).

According to locals, a group of about 20 dacoits laid siege on the house of Tapan Ghosh at about 12 midnight on Tuesday. They proceeded to attack the members of the house with knives and axes. All four in the house were hit on their head. All valuables in the house were looted by the dacoits.

The dacoits then moved to the house of the brother of Tapan, tying him up and then attacking his wife. All valuables were looted from them as well. A third house belonging to another family was attacked and looted after the victim was tied up.

Interestingly, while this was happening, some villagers ran to Garobadha outpost and informed them. However, the police allegedly reached 90 minutes later by which time, the dacoits were all gone and the victims were in hospital.

All five victims were rushed to Garobadha PHC before being taken to Tura Civil Hospital and then referred to Guwahati as their condition was critical. Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills, Pravin Bakshi stated that the matter would be taken up on a priority basis and investigations would follow.