The suspension order issued by Principal Secretary Renu Sharma on January 27, said Rotluanga was suspended on account of his alleged acts of ommission and commission during his tenure as director of LE&IT.

Two government agencies under LE&IT department – Mizoram Youth Commission and Mizoram Building & Other Construction Worker Welfare Board (MBOCWWB) – in 2014 allegedly sent 32 students to study bachelor degree course in hotel management (BHM) in a fake institution in West Bengal.

This came to light when a student filed an FIR with State Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and called a press conference. Two major students’ bodies – Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) and Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) – have discovered irregularities in the manner with which the MYC sent 32 students to the fake institution.

Despite the MoU signed between MYC, MBOCWWB and Nalanda Institute of Advance Studies (NIAS), Kolkata, the worker welfare board was not involved. The MoU was made without the approval of the board chairman. There appeared to be undue favouritism shown to the institution. The first installment of the fees amounting to Rs 66,09,900 was paid on August 5, 2014, a day after the MoU was signed. The second installment and third installment of Rs 4,40,660 and Rs 57,68,640 was cleared in September, 2014.

The money was paid by MBOCWWB secretary to NIAS chairman, the two students’ unions said in a joint statement. The students’ unions demanded punishment of the board secretary and MYC superintendent for they were the persons involved in the signing of the MoU. Action should also be taken against the board chairman and MYC chairman for not fulfilling their duties.