The APCC, meanwhile, strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “immature and inexperienced decision for appointing a person like Shanmuganathan with RSS background as the Constitutional head of the State, instead of appointing an experienced retired bureaucrat.”

Shanmuganathan has seriously compromised the dignity of the Raj Bhawan and made it a “young ladies’ club” as alleged by the employees of Raj Bhawan in Shillong, which APCC vehemently condemned and termed it as most humiliating act.

It also said, “There is every apprehension that Shanmuganathan was trying to do similar activities to hurt the decorum, prestige and dignity of Raj Bhawan, Itanagar” and demanded to verify the CCTV footage and visitors’ entry register of Raj Bhawan, Itanagar to find out the “realities”.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has also urged the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre to thoroughly grill the “tainted” Governor Shanmuganathan and award him exemplary punishment if he is found guilty of the charges made against him.

Alleging that the Centre has been “sending one incompetent Governor after another, within the span of a calendar year, to the border State, ever since the BJP came to power”, the apex student body warned the government against making Arunachal Pradesh “a laboratory for Governors”, saying it would not tolerate such “whims” of the Centre anymore.

“We request that the Centre take Arunachal Pradesh seriously and appoint a regular Governor,” stated AAPSU president Hawa Bagang and general secretary Tobom Dai in a joint statement this evening.