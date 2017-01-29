

Purohit would be taking the additional charge of Meghalaya. The swearing in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh and other Cabinet Ministers besides several senior officials.

After the swearing in ceremony, Purohit refused to comment on the resignation of Shanmu-ganathan when asked by the media. “I have nothing to comment on the matter as I have only heard about it from reports in the media. I would work for the development of Meghalaya,” he said.

However, he later said, that he would do his level best to restore people’s faith in the Raj Bhavan. “I will do my level best ... my sole intention is to look after the developmental issues of Meghalaya,” the Governor said.

When further prodded if there should be an investigation into the molestation charges against the former Governor, Purohit said: “the law would take its own course.”

The Chief Minister also refused to comment on further investigation into the charges leveled against the former Governor. “We have informed the matter to the Centre and the law would take its own course,” he said.

There is also pressure on the Chief Minister to drop the Home Minister after his family run guest house was linked to a sexual abuse case of a minor by several people including Mawhati MLA, Julius Dorphang.

However, Sangma said Lyngdoh would not be dropped from the Cabinet. “No. The law does not demand that anyone should be dropped,” Sangma said.

He further assured that there would be no manipulation of law. Some women’s groups are demanding that Lyngdoh be dropped from the Home portfolio so that the police can conduct a free and fair investigation.

“Nobody can tamper in the process of law. I can assure you. The law must prevail, have faith on the administration of law,” Sangma added.