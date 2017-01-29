

Nagaland Governor PB Acharya being sworn in as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh as additional charge in Raj Bhavan, at Itanagar on Saturday.– UB

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Ministers of his Cabinet, MLAs, Chief Secretary in-charge Satya Gopal, and senior State Government officials were present at the function.

Acharya was given the additional charge by President Pranab Mukherjee after V Shanmuganathan, who was holding the additional charge of Arunachal Pradesh, had resigned on Thursday following allegations of molestation against him. Earlier, the Governor-designate was accorded a warm welcome by the Chief Minister upon his arrival at the Rajbhavan helipad here.