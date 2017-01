Gajen Barua Award to be presented today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 28 - The Sonit Konwar Gajen Barua Award, instituted from this year, would be given to Jatin Goswami on January 29 at the Guwahati District Library auditorium. The programme would be organised by the Directorate of Cultural Affairs in association with Jamugurihat Guwahati Forum from 3.30 pm. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will present the award, according to a statement.