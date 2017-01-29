An official statement said that the step was undertaken as part of an initiative to support such women by the district administration and NEVARD NGO.

The helpline and centre are aimed to provide comprehensive service to women facing physical, sexual, emotional, psychological and economic abuse, irrespective of age, class, caste, educational status, marital status, race and culture, it added.

Aggrieved women facing any kind of violence in public or private spaces can contact the helpline in case of emergency situations like attempted sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence, trafficking, honour related crimes, acid attacks and witch hunting.

The helpline and the centre will provide integrated assistance and medical, legal and psychological counselling to women affected by violence.

The ‘Sakhi One Stop Centre’ is part of a centrally sponsored scheme started by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development funded by the Nirbhaya Fund.

The centre has temporary shelter and short stay facility for aggrieved women in the premises at Rajgarh.

The helpline was formally handed over by Dr Angamuthu to Nilakshi Sharma, who is also administrator of the centre, the statement added.