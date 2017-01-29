Produced by Angeekar Films, Aei Maatite mainly talks about the witch hunting problem in Assam and how a section of people are using witchcraft for their own vested interests. The film has a very strong message against witchcraft, upholding the value of scientific temperament and human life.

The film was directed by independent filmmaker Dr Sitanath Lahkar and is an adaptation of his famous stage play Tamasaa on the burning problem of witch hunting. The story, screenplay, dialogues and lyrics have also been penned by Dr Lahkar, retired Principal of Cotton College.

Commenting on the development, Dr Lahkar said, “It was very nice to see the Censor Board’s reaction to the film during the screening for its committee members. Their response was overwhelming. They truly appreciated the effort in making a film on such an important problem of society.”