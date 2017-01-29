The Mahila Congress members also burnt the effigy of Katiyar and demanded his resignation. President of the Pradesh Mahila Congress Shahnaz Yasmin Haque that the Mahila Congress members will not take the matter lying down until Katiyar tenders his apology in public and resigns from the Parliament.

“The statement made by Katiyar has exposed the dirty minds of many BJP leaders. The statement has proved that the BJP and its leaders are not respectful to the women of the country. The very policies of the BJP and the Government it is heading are anti-woman,” she said.

The Mahila Congress warned that if Katiyar fails to concede to the above demand and the BJP fails to take any action against him, the Mahila Congress would intensify its agitation.