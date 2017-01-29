The organisers will also hold a short-film competition on the theme of Indian heritage. The way of life, tourism, art, handicrafts, manuscripts, music and musicians, festivals, social and cultural aspects, memorials and historical sites, sports, tea and oil industry are the topics of the contest.

Under this canvas of heritage and tradition, the duration of the films should be of 10 minutes at the maximum. The films are to be sent in DVD format along with the form and the entry fees, and also films captured in celluloid, digital and mobile phones will be considered for the competition. The medium of the films can be of any language but those not in English will have to provide subtitles in English.

The jury will compromise eminent filmmakers, cultural icons and educationists of India. The last date for submission of entry forms is February 25. The prizes will be presented at the film festival.