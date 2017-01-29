Promoting Assam as a destination for tourism as well as bringing out the traditional best of different communities and tribes of the State, the festival will be held at the Veterinary Ground, Khanapara, and the Brahmaputra riverfront in Guwahati.

The festival is being organised by Trend MMS, a socio-cultural organisation of Assam, which also organises the popular Northeast Festival in New Delhi and Colours of North East in Mumbai.

According to Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of ‘Rongali’, the festival will be among the major festivals of the region with a musical extravaganza for the youths as well as a grand event for showcasing the cultural richness of Assam.

“Apart from tourists from across the country, it would be a great opportunity for even the people of Assam to explore several unknown sides of the State. The brand ambassador of Assam and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has also agreed to promote Rongali on various platforms,” he added.

Opening new vistas for aero sports in Guwahati, the Rongali festival will focus on several adventurous sports on the Brahmaputra riverfront at Sector 1 in Noonmati area. Ten pilots are coming from different parts of the country to popularise Assam as an adventure sports destination.

This apart, nao khel on the Dighalipukhuri will be another major attraction.

Traditional dance forms, food, music, and the way of life of the communities including the Bodos, Misings, Karbis, Dimasas, Tiwas, Sonowal Kacharis, Singphos, Deuris, Tai Phakes, Thengal Kacharis, Ahoms, Bhatias, etc., will be showcased in the fest by participants from various tribal councils and district administrations. A photography exhibition will display the major tourist attractions of Assam and the Northeast.

Around 35 colourful dance forms, mask presentation by Samaguri Sattra of Majuli, Mati Akhora, the Kaliya Daman ankiya bhaona directed by Sattriya exponent Dr Nirupoma Mahanta, Bihu workshop, etc, will also be on offer, apart from promotion of ethnic cuisine.

The festival is also supported by the Government of Assam, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Assam (HRAA) and Tour Operators’ Association of Assam, among others.

On the other hand, music lovers would be enthralled by popular singers and rock bands. Indigenous sports of Assam such as wrestling, kabaddi, etc., will also be presented by the State Directorate of Sports. There will be a special show by the Assam Police at the Khanapara ground. Tridib Sharma, one of the main organisers and general secretary of HRAA, said Assam needs a big festival and Rongali is the festival which will make a nationwide impact.