Dr Veena Dhawan of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that PMSMA is aimed at detecting high-risk pregnancies to reduce maternal mortality.

Early-age pregnancies were found in NE states and in this regard the government has taken several initiatives to create awareness among people.

The National Health Systems Resource Centre’s Dr Himanshu Bhushan said that PMSMA is a very important programme, but people’s participation is low and hence everyone should work hard and make it a success.

He said the government is organising more media outreach and awareness programmes among the masses.

Dr Bhushan said that the PMSMA portal is providing the descriptive details about the programme and volunteers can register in the portal service.

The portal is also helping to get the service status and assistance for the future, and grievances can be also uploaded in it.

Dignitaries and key stakeholders from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura took part in the programme, according to a press statement.