



Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister referred to the Brindabani Bastra, which was woven by Assamese weavers under the guidance of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankaradeva, depicting the Leela of Lord Sri Krishna. She maintained that the handloom sector of the State has much potential.

The Central Government will extend support to the efforts made by the State Government for the development of the textile industry sector. The mobile app E-Dhaga developed by the Union Government to facilitate supply of cotton and silk yarns to the weavers at fair price is now available in Assamese also, she said, adding, the weavers can resort to online purchase of yarns by using this app. A helpline has also been opened for the benefit of the weavers, she apprised.

State’s Handloom and Textile Minister Ranjit Dutta apprised the gathering of the function that the State Government has taken steps to spread the textile industry at various places. The fabric being produced in these units would be sold through the ARTFED. Yarn banks have been set up to make yarn available for the weavers at cheap rates.

A move to set up a National Institute of Fashion Technology on a 60-bigha plot of Paschim Boragaon is under consideration of the State Government. The function was also addressed by MP Bijoya Chakravarty.

In this textile unit, named Modelama Silk Private Ltd, training will be imparted to the youths for their skill development in the areas of weaving, sewing etc, stated a press release issued here.