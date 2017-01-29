Talking to The Assam Tribune, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia alleged that the government was adopting delaying tactics, which slowed down the process of updating the NRC. “We have reasons to suspect that the government wants to delay the process so that the names of Hindu Bangladeshis can be accommodated in the NRC if they are given citizenship,” he added. He also pointed out that the government is giving different statements at different times on the delay in updating the NRC.

Saikia said that the eviction drive launched by the government would be another major issue to be raised by the Congress in the Assembly. He said that if foreigners are evicted, steps should be taken to deport them. But if Indian citizens are evicted, there should be a plan to rehabilitate them.

He pointed out that there was a policy of the government to rehabilitate the flood- and erosion-affected people. The government should have checked whether the persons evicted were victims of flood and erosion before launching a major eviction drive, he added.

Saikia also alleged that the eviction was not impartial and pointed out that resorts and tea gardens set up in the extended area of the Kaziranga National Park were not evicted.

The Opposition leader further said that lack of development, particularly the failure of the government to improve the condition of the roads and bridges, half-done water supply schemes, poor condition of the school buildings, etc., would also be raised in the House.

Saikia pointed out that most of the promises made in the last budget remained on paper only. He revealed that his party is preparing a list of the promises which were not fulfilled so that the Congress legislators can raise the issue in the House.

So far, the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have not met formally to discuss floor coordination. But Saikia hoped that the parties would be able to work together on some issues of common interest.