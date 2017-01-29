SHILLONG, Jan 28 - The first ever investors’ summit for the northeastern States, which aims to showcase the region as a global destination for investments, begins here tomorrow.
Focussed on manufacturing in textiles and allied sectors, the two-day summit, themed ‘Exploring Opportunities in North East Region’ will explore the possibility of bringing in convergence of efforts of various Central ministries and States in the region to attract investments.
The summit to be attended by all northeastern States, industries from the region and investors from across the country is expected to unlock the huge potential of the northeastern region in textile manufacturing. – PTI