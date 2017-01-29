Sources said that summons have been issued against former Congress ministers Gautam Roy and Ajanta Neog. Both Roy and Neog were at the helm of affairs as the Minister of Social Welfare during the Congress rule.

While Roy has been asked to report to the office of anti-corruption and vigilance on Tuesday, Neog is expected to do so on February 6, sources privy to the development said.

Another former Congress minister Akon Bora had already been questioned by the investigating agency.

Sources went on to inform that a number of former directors of the department have also been issued summons and will be questioned soon.

The Social Welfare Department scam relates to misappropriation of funds under various schemes, including the Centrally-sponsored ones and also those meant for nutrition of mother and children.

The scam estimated to be worth over Rs 2,000 crore was unearthed last year when names of lakhs of ghost beneficiaries came to light.

Sources further added that although new facets of anomalies have come to the fore during the course of the investigation, the same needs to be corroborated with statements of the accused and the witnesses.