“Safety in hospitals is taken for granted; but unfortunately the opposite seems to be true. IMA expresses its concern regarding the escalation of violence against doctors,” he said adding IMA Tezpur branch along with IMA HQ New Delhi, all State branches and local branches strongly condemned the unwanted incidents taken place across the country in the medical field including the heinous murder of Dr Ashwani Kumar Bansal, renowned laparoscopic surgeon in Allahabad, UP.

Lamenting over the incident, he also mentioned that few days back an MP manhandled a doctor in Karnataka while three doctors in Pune were unjustly charged with murder and arrested in an incident of ‘anaphylaxis’ which portray certain attitude and behaviour.

However, proclaiming national solidarity day, IMA urged the Government to ensure safety at work place, to declare ‘no men’s area’: no criminality thereby exempting medical profession from the criminal law and to punish the perpetrators of violence.