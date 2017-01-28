UDALGURI: The Deputy Chief of BTC, Khampa Borgoyary hoisted the Tricolour at the Udalguri DC parade ground and inspected the Guard of Honour.

DERGAON: The Tricolour was unfurled by the Dergaon Circle Officer Lakhimi Dutta at the central programme held at Naren Sarma Memorial field here. Taking part as the chief guest, the Dergaon MLA Bhabendra Nath Bhorali also highlighted the different schemes undertaken by him for Dergaon constituency along with Flood control schemes of the State Government. Earlier, the swahid tarpan was initiated by Rohini Ballav Goswami and senior freedom fighter Ganesh Hazarika was accorded warm felicitation. The Circle Officer also took the salute of the march past of the NCC cadets. The Republic Day was also celebrated at Dergaon police complex.

SILAPATHAR: Republic Day was celebrated at Silapathar and its adjoining areas under Dhemaji district with gaiety. Several schools, colleges, financial institutions, student unions, private organisations, political bodies, governmental organisations and non-governmental organisations celebrated the day with various programmes.

NAMRUP: Along with the rest of the nation Namrup witnessed the celebration of 68th Republic Day in its three industries, educational institutions, and socio-economic organisations with patriotic fervour and zeal.

At the Assam Petro-chemicals Ltd (APL), the National Tricolour was unfurled by Debabrata Bhattacharya, GGM (Plant).

At the Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Ltd, the National Tricolor was hoisted by its Director (Production), SD Singh at Gandhi Maidan here. At the NTPS, the Tricolour was hoisted by the General Manager.

DOOMDOOMA: Amidst tight security, the Republic Day was also celebrated here. The main function of the day was held at Doomdooma Town Field where Dulu Arandhara, the chairman of Doomdooma Town Committee initiated the swahid tarpan programme. Darshana Chetia, the Circle Officer of Doomdooma Revenue Circle hoisted the Tricolour and addressed the gathering.

Veteran trade union leader, former Labour Minister and the general secretary of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Dileswar Tanti; internationally famous orchid specialist Khyanjeet Gogoi; child scientists who represented the State at the national level NCSC meet Mrinmoy Sonowal of Kakopothar Sarbajanin ME School and Shrutirekha Gogoi of Phillobari ME School were given public felicitation in this programme. Republic Day was also celebrated at Doomdooma Press Club where DPC president Anuj Kalita unfurled the National Flag.

North Lakhimpur: The official function was held at the playground of North Lakhimpur Govt HS School where the National Flag was hoisted by Barun Bhuyan, Deputy Commissioner, Lakhimpur. The DC took the salute of the parade and inspected the guard of honour. In his address Bhuyan paid glowing tribute to the architects of the constitution of the country and spoke about the various initiatives started by the State Government. He also spoke about Swach Bharat Abhiyan initiated by the government. Tableaus of various departments of the State were also taken out in the parade.

DIBRUGARH: The 68th Republic Day here began with colourful ‘prabhat pheri’ in different localities within the city. With initiative of District Information and Public Relation officer and District Transport officer along with two departments of Central Government – Directorate of Field Publicity and Nehru Yuva Kendra, the ‘prabhat pheri’ van decorated with Tri-colours moved the urban and semi-urban areas of Dibrugarh. The Tricolour was unfurled at Chowkidinghee ground by the in-charge Deputy Commissioner Hemanta Kumar Das. Superintendent of Police Gautam Bora, MLAs of Lahoal and Dibrugarh, Rituparna Baruah and Prasanta Phukan respectively were also present among other distinguished personalities. The Deputy Commissioner also gave away various awards to beneficiaries in different disciplines like culture, sports, agriculture, education, health etc. The day was also celebrated in Dibrugarh University. Professor Alak Kumar Buragohain, the Vice Chancellor of the University called upon the young generation to dedicate their lives for the nation. The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also marked the Republic Day in a colorful and befitting manner at the campus of the multipurpose sub depot ITBPF Mohanbari. Rajeev Lochan Shukla, Commanddant MPSD was the chief guest and took the salute.