



In memory of ‘Bokul Bonor Kobi’ Ananda Chandra Barua the award is presented by Bokul Bon Trust and Bokul Bon Samaj every year on such a personality who has dedicated his or her life in an exemplary manner towards preservation and promulgation of folk art, culture, traditional songs and dances, weaving and other traditional arts of the State.

Through weaving Hemoprabha Chutia embroidered the verses of Assamese Vaishnavite scriptures namely Namghosa and Gunomala in two plain clothes in traditional handlooms which caught serious attention of the people across the State.

She was presented the award by 88-year-old retired journalist of Jorhat Hemanta Bordoloi who was closely associated with the Bokul Bonor Kobi Ananda Chandra Barua. The award carries a cash of Rs 10,000, a robe and a citation.