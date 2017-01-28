

NAGAON: Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Samsher Singh formally unfurled the National Tricolour at the Nurul Amin Stadium here to mark the 68th Republic Day. In his address, Singh paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their life for the independence of our country. He also highlighted the development activities undertaken by the Government.

He took the salute of the march past presented by Police, Home Guard, NCC and students of different schools.

Before hoisting of the National Flag, floral tributes were paid at the statue of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Netaji Subhash Ch Bose, Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi, Motiram Bora, Haladhar Bhuyan, Mahendranath Hazarika, Deva Kt Borooah and Purna Kt Sarma.

Processions with tableaus were taken out and cultural items presented. Fruits were distributed among the patients of Swahid Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital, inmates of Shreemanta Sankar Mission, State Home, Barhampur Blind School and prisoners of both central and special jails.

Sports competition among students and friendly cricket match between the DC’s XI and Nagaon Sports Association was also held.

HAILAKANDI: Unfurling the National Tricolour at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium here, Deputy Commissioner Moloy Bora said that the administration will adopt zero tolerance towards corruption and will not tolerate any laxity on the part of officials on the development front. Bora appealed to officials and workers from the lowest to the highest echelons to work tirelessly and relentlessly to keep the wheels of development moving at a faster pace.

Awards and certificates were given to the best tea garden for cashless transaction, best teacher, best NGO, best Gaon Panchayat, best shop for introducing Paytm, best anganwadi centre, best ASHA worker, best market, best cleanliness office, cleanest village, etc. It may be mentioned that Chandipur Tea Estate bagged the award for ensuring cashless transaction to plantation workers post demonetisation while Alloicherra Part-I village of Monipur-Niskar, Serishpore Gaon Panchayat and Office of the SP got the awards for cleanest village, cleanest gaon panchayat and cleanest office respectively.

Earlier, colourful pageantry were brought out displaying tableaux of departments such as PHED, Agriculture, Health, Education, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, DRDA, Zilla Parishad, Hailakandi Municipal Board and Handloom & Textiles. Colourful dances showcasing different ethnic communities and performance by school students regaled the jam packed gathering.

Deputy Commissioner, Bora took the salute at a parade and march past from the CRPF, 21st IR Battalion, Assam Police, APBN, Home Guards and Scouts and Guides contingents in the presence of Superintendent of Police, Pranab Jyoti Goswami, former Minister Gautam Roy, local MLA, Anwar Hussain Laskar, prominent citizens and political leaders.

Goalpara: The National Tricolour was unfurled by the chief guest Assam’s Forest Minister Pramila Rani Brahma at the Junior Technical School ground to celebrate the 68th Republic Day organised by the district administration in the presence of dignitaries and a huge crowd.

Addressing the gathering, the Forest Minister paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters and recollected their sacrifices for making a vibrant and prosperous India and highlighted the achievements of the Government in various fields.

A number of contingents from the district police, schools and colleges participated in the Republic Day parade where Sainik School Goalpara was adjudged as the best contingent under uniform category and Goalpara English School under non-uniform category while a number of tableaus also took part in the colourful march past.

A number of distinguished people were also felicitated for their contributions to the society along with a number of officials. A cultural programme was also held on the occasion.

TINSUKIA: Alongwith the rest of the country in Tinsukia too, the 68th Republic Day was celebrated amid tight security. The function held under the aegis of the district administration at the ITI playground, Boroguri here was attended by the Minister of Public Health Engineering etc. Rihon Daimari as chief guest. He unfurled the Tricolour on the occasion, inspected the Guard of Honour and took the salute of the March Past presented by the contingents of Police, paramilitary, NCC and schoolchildren. The chief guest also distributed the prizes to the successful participants of various competitions, meritorious students, sport persons etc. in the function. The function was also attended by the local MLA, Sanjay Kishan, Deputy Commissioner (In charge), Reena Mech, Superintendent of Police, Mugdha Jyoti Dev Mahanta beside other dignitaries and government officers.

MORIGAON: The 68th Republic Day was observed here at Morigaon with enthusiasm. Amidst a huge gathering, the National Flag was hoisted by Naba Kumar Doley, Minister for Rural Development and Cultural Affairs at the Tarun Ram Phukan playground. The Minister took the ceremonial salute of the police and the paramilitary forces at the parade ground. In the function, six distinguished citizens of Morigaon district who contributed to the society in many fields were felicitated. The persons are – Nandi Ram Bora, Birinchidhar Gohain, Nani Borthakur, Uttar Singha Deka, Puni Ram Pator and Puspa Saikia. Two veteran freedom fighters namely Bhaskar Ballav Deka and Dasam Deka were also felicitated in the programme.

BARPETA: The Vision Document for Assam published just before the Assembly elections by the Bharatiya Janata Party will be reflected in the Budget to be presented on February 7 next. This was informed by the Minister of Finance, Education, Health etc., Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma here.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebration here yesterday, Sarma made it clear that BJP has assured the people of the State of development and prosperity and the party is committed to achieve the goal.

Earlier, the minister garlanded the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. He also inspected the Guard of Honour presented by the police, Home Guards, NCC and students after the ceremonial hoisting of the National Tricolour. A number of persons and institutions were felicitated for their outstanding performance in the respective field.

Haflong: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated in the district of Dima Hasao with high spirits and enthusiasm on Thursday.

At Haflong, the Chief Executive Member of North Cachar Hill Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ranjit Hazarika and Superintendent of Police Dr Vivek Raj Singh unfurled the Tricolour at NL Daolagupu Sports Complex.

The day’s programme began with the ceremonial flag hoisting after swahid tarpan by the CEM, DC, SP and other guests followed by singing of National Anthem by the students and march past by the participating contingents.

Various communities of the district presented colourful dance performances during the occasion.

A prize of appreciation was received by local NGO named AROH Society (A Ray of Hope Society) by Nehru Yuva Kendra. Cash prize for winners of marathon, ‘Haflong Run’ was given way. The PHE Department gave away an award of Rs one lakh to Zion village for maintaining the cleanest village in the district and the second cleanest village award was bagged by Purana Gubing.

Republic Day was also celebrated at Maibang in a befitting manner.

MANGALDAI: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated across Darrang district amidst great enthusiasm and fervour. The Minister of State for Revenue, Power etc., Pallab Lochan Das unfurled the National Tricolour as the chief guest of the Republic Day function at Kachari Maidan, Mangaldai organised centrally by the Darrang district administration in the presence of Ashok Kr Barman, Deputy Commissioner and Sunil Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Darrang district respectively. The chief guest paid glowing tributes to the martyrs and activists of the Indian Freedom Struggle. He underlined various public welfare schemes undertaken by the present State Government including in the Power and Revenue sectors. He later took the march past salute performed by the contingents of Assam Police, Home Guards, NCC, Scout and Guides etc.

The celebration was also marked with colourful cultural presentations and felicitations to distinguished persons and institutions of the district related to various fields.

TEZPUR: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated centrally at Church Field here with gaiety. Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur, Manoj Kumar Deka unfurled the National Tricolour and received the Guard of Honour.

The Deputy Commissioner paid rich tribute to the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives in the 1942 Quit India Movement.

KOKRAJHAR: Along with rest of the country, the 68th Republic Day was also observed at Kokrajhar, the heart of Bodoland with a daylong colourful programme.

The Chief of BTC Hagrama Mohilary unfurled the Tricolour at the Govt. HS & MP School playground amidst a huge gathering. Mohilary appealed to all, irrespective of caste and creed to remain united for the greater cause of peace and development of this region.

Earlier the chief of BTC took the Guard of Honour and distributed rewards and citations of honour to the beneficiaries and those for outstanding performances in various fields. Senior journalist of Kokrajhar Monalisha Sharma and Hari Shankar Thakur also received citation from the chief of BTC on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Additional DGP (Railway) Assam and IGP, BTAD, Dr LR Bishnoi felicitated the family members of Late Tijen Hazoary, VDP secretary of Balajan Tiniali of Kokrajhar who sacrificed his life in the August 5 violence at Balajan- Tiniali weekly market in Kokrajhar. The felicitation programme was held on the Republic Day at the residence of Tijen Hazoary at Amguri village. On the other hand NTPC Bongaigaon Thermal Power Project (Salakati), Kokrajhar also celebrated the 68th Republic Day in a grand and befitting manner.

NALBARI: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated in Nalbari district with great enthusiasm.The main function was organised by the district administration at Nalbari Police Reserve parade ground where the National Tricolour was hoisted by Ananta Lal Gyani, Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari. Earlier, he inspected the Guard of Honour presented by the security personnel and school children.The district administrations also accorded warm felicitation to the freedom fighters of the district.

DHUBRI: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm across Dhubri district peacefully on Thursday. The district administration organised a colourful event on the occasion centrally in the district at the Raja Prabhat Chandra Brauah field. The Deputy Commissioner hoisted the National Flag. The Army, police, Scouts and Guides and students of various schools and colleges took part in the march past. Cultural groups also performed folk dance from various parts of the district. Tableaus presented by various departments was the main attraction of the event.

UDALGURI: The 68th Republic Day was observed with full fanfare here. The Deputy Chief of BTC, Khampa Borgoyary hoisted the Tricolour at the Udalguri DC parade ground and inspected the Guard of Honour.

SIVASAGAR: Republic Day celebrations were held with traditional festivities at the historic Boarding Field here while the Tricolour was unfurled by the Minister for Agriculture Atul Bora. The Minister in his speech highlighted the achievements of the Government in the field of education, agriculture, medical services etc. The function was attended among others by Kamakhya Prasad Tassa, MP, Jorhat, Narayan Konwar, DC, Sivasagar and Subodh Sonowal, SP, Sivasagar.

DIPHU: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated centrally with great enthusiasm in Karbi Anglong district defying the bandh given by different militant and social organisations.

The Day was observed at Diphu Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School playground. The ceremonial function began with the unfurling of the National Flag by Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM), KAAC at the the parade ground. The parade was held at Diphu Government Boys’ Higher Secondary school playground where the paramilitary, police, NCC cadets and students from different educational intuitions participated. Republic Day was also celebrated in Bokajan and Howraghat subdivisions. In Hamren of West Karbi Anglong district too, Republic Day was observed.