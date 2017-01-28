AMA team for trekking



GUWAHATI, Jan 27 - A 22-member team of the Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) has left for a trekking expedition at the Mt Timipu and Juku, yesterday. The team, led by Rajani Kanta Deori will start the trekking from Biswama Village, Dimapur. The mountains are situated at the border of Manipur and Nagaland and has become popular among the mountaineers, stated a release. The secretary of the AMA informed in the same release that the rock climbing competition, in memory of Nilu Chakravorty will be held on February 19.