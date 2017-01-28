Chandmari SC gain points

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 27 - Chandmari SC, Guwahati, gained full points with a narrow one-wicket victory against Mangaldai Cricket Club in the Bud Challenge Cricket Tournament at Mangaldai today. Chasing a winning target of 178, Chandmari boys hit the winning run in 39.2 overs of the 40-over match losing nine wickets. Earlier, Gauhati Town Club (105/4) trounced Barpeta Road CCC (102) by six wickets yesterday. Brief scores: Mangaldai CA 177 (Rohit Sharma 44, Anjan Seal 41, Mukut Kalita 38, Akash Sharma 4/25, Tridip Deka 2/29). Chandmari SC 179/9 (Akash Sharma 41, Debajit Basumatary 30, Khairul Khan 18, Ranjan Ramchiary 4/32, Rohit Sharma 2/16). Today’s match: Cricket Golden Generation vs Ambikagiri Sangha, Barpeta.