School cricket

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 27 - Noonmati Public School outplayed Monfort School by 61 runs while Shankardev Sishu Niketan beat Academy of Excellence by 13 runs in today’s matches of the City Cricket Coaching Centre organised All Guwahati Inter School Cricket Tournament here at the Dispur playground. Brief scores: Noonmati PS 164/8. Montfort 103. Shankardev 129/7 (Badheswar Ranghang 42, Champak Deka 24, Himangshu Barman 2/28). Academy 116/8 (Bishal Das 25, Nabanil Sarma 18, Bikash Bora 3/9, Rahul Singh 2/21). Today’s matches: Monfort vs HKV; Purbanchal HS vs Academy of Excellence.