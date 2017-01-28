Tributes paid to NN Singha

Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 27 - Tributes were paid to noted sports organiser Nripendra Narayan Singha on his second death anniversary in a well attended meeting at the Krira Bhawan here today. The meeting was organised by the Nripendra Narayan Singha Sports Oraganiser Award Trust in association with the Jorhat District Sports Association where noted sportsperson Naren Sarma was the chief guest. Several speakers recalled Singha’s contribution for the development of sports in Assam in the meeting which was presided over by Rohini Kumar Baruah.