In the BJP State headquarter here yesterday, in presence of State president Ranjit Das along with other State organising committee members Phanindranath Sharma, Harekrishna Bharali, Santanu Bharali, Bijoy Gupta, MLA Bhabesh Kalita, the city based sportspersons and organisers joind the BJP.

The sports organisers who joined the party included Ankur Dutta, secretary APCC and AFA, Hem Das, Kishore Chetri, Jayanta Das, Wilson Daimary (football ), Susanta Sen (football referee), Pradip Hazarika (sports organiser), Prasanta Talukdar (volleyball player/referee), Md Arif Rahman. This was stated in a press release issued by Bishov Lal Pathak.