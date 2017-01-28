Sports reporter
GUWAHATI, Jan 27 - SG Club of Satgaon emerged champions in the Guwahati Sports Association’s (GSA) B Division Cricket Tournament for the Rashmi Bala Tamuly Trophy.
In the final played at the Latasil playground here today, SG Club defeated Sijubari RYS by 79 runs.
Batting first, SG Club scored a comfortable total of 195 losing eight wickets in 30 overs. Man-of-the-Match Kishore Basfor remained the top scorer with 66 while Azhar Ahmed contributed a valuable 61.
The Sijubari batsmen failed to chase the stiff target and were all out for 116 in 26 overs.
Individual prize winners: Man-of-the-Match-Kishore Basfor, Man-for-the-Series-Suraj Thakur (both SG Club), best batsman-Amol Bora (Sijubari RYS), best bowler-Priyangshu Baruah (SG Club), best fielder-Amol Bora (Sijubari RYS), best wicket keeper-Karma Tamang (Brahmaputra Boys).
Brief scores: SG Club 195/8 (Kishore Basfor 66, Azhar Ahmed 61, Sanjay Ram 26, Palash Gogoi 26, Amol Bora 2/45). Sijubari RYS 116 (Manij Thakuria 48, Ranjeet Sarma 19, Suraj Thakur 3/12, Dilip Thakur 3/12, Atish Kumar 2/31).