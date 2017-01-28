In the final played at the Latasil playground here today, SG Club defeated Sijubari RYS by 79 runs.

Batting first, SG Club scored a comfortable total of 195 losing eight wickets in 30 overs. Man-of-the-Match Kishore Basfor remained the top scorer with 66 while Azhar Ahmed contributed a valuable 61.

The Sijubari batsmen failed to chase the stiff target and were all out for 116 in 26 overs.

Individual prize winners: Man-of-the-Match-Kishore Basfor, Man-for-the-Series-Suraj Thakur (both SG Club), best batsman-Amol Bora (Sijubari RYS), best bowler-Priyangshu Baruah (SG Club), best fielder-Amol Bora (Sijubari RYS), best wicket keeper-Karma Tamang (Brahmaputra Boys).

Brief scores: SG Club 195/8 (Kishore Basfor 66, Azhar Ahmed 61, Sanjay Ram 26, Palash Gogoi 26, Amol Bora 2/45). Sijubari RYS 116 (Manij Thakuria 48, Ranjeet Sarma 19, Suraj Thakur 3/12, Dilip Thakur 3/12, Atish Kumar 2/31).