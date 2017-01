New Arunachal Governor



ITANAGAR, Jan 27 - Governor of Nagaland Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya, who has been assigned the additional charge as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, will be sworn in at 1 pm tomorrow in the Darbar Hall, Itanagar, a Raj Bhawan, Itanagar press release said. The Governor designate will be arriving here on Saturday morning.