Chief Election Officer Kaling Tayeng highlighted the achievements made by the Election machinery in increasing the EPIC ratio, gender ratio, armed forces voting through ETPBS, encouraging 18+ years’ voters, EP ratio etc., in the State. He said in 2017 revision, a total of 18242, 18+ electors were included and EPIC coverage is 99.89 per cent.

Gracing the occasion as chief guest, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman Tajom Taloh made an appeal to the citizens to uphold the responsibility to strengthen the democratic system.

Imphal Correspondent adds: National Voters Day was widely observed in Manipur on Wednesday. The State level function was organised at City convention hall in Imphal with the participation of State chief secretary O Nabakishore, DGP LM Khaute, Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Kumar Dewangan and others. EPIC cards were distributed to the new voters during the function.

Newmai News adds: Mizoram observed the National Voters’ Day across the State on Wednesday. The main observation was held at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl with Mizoram Governor Lt Gen Nirbhay Sharma (Rtd) as the chief guest on the occasion. He handed over EPIC cards to some new voters.

The Governor lauded Mizoram for being a role model for other States in the way of having a free and fair election and conducting the same peacefully. He also urged voters to know the value of their votes.

He pointed out that Mizoram was the first State in India to use EVM and VVPAT. There are 7,39,976 voters in the State, he added.

Meghalaya: People With Disabilities (PWDs) were among the 1,700 people who took part in the Run For Democracy under the theme ‘Empowering Young & Future Voters’ organised by the office of the CEO to celebrate the National Voters Day on Wednesday.

The marathon was flagged off by Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor at JN Sports Complex in Shillong where PWDs took part in the run alongside more than 1,700 participants.

The Day was also celebrated at DRDA Multi Facility Centre, Tura. Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills district, Pravin Bakshi informed about the achievement of 2nd place with regard to voting percentage in the entire country.