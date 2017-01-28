The deceased have been identified as Linda Lalsangzuala, 25, a resident of Kolasib town, Lalhruaitluanga, 35, of Sialhau village and Lalkhumi, a middle-aged woman of Thentlang village.

Five persons, including the driver, were travelling in the maxicab bound for Aizawl. The others were injured and admitted to hospital. “The maxicab was coming from Serchhip town. It rolled down the hill when it tried to pass a truck coming from the opposite direction on a narrow road. It rolled down about 300 metres,” a source from Khumtung village said.

Locals from Khumtung and nearby villages rushed to the site and carried out a rescue operation.