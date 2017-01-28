Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Jan 27 - A school headmaster lost his life and his fellow teacher sustained serious injuries when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell down in a roadside gorge at Itanagar on Thursday.
The headmaster of Govt Secondary School, Chimpu (Itanagar), Tabom Koyu, who along with another teacher was returning from the school after observing the Republic Day, met with the fatal accident.
Koyu died on the spot, while Yadav sustained grievous injuries and immediately rushed to a hospital.