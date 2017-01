Arunachal public service panel chief meets Khandu

Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Jan 27 - Chief Minister Pema Khandu exhorted Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to “accord top priority towards merit and transparency” while filling the vacancies. “No room should be given for any malpractices,” avowed the CM during his meeting with the newly appointed Chairman of APPSC Tajom Taloh, who called on him here today for the first time after taking over the charge as chairman of the Commission.