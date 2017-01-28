The festival was organised by Kachai Farming & Processing Co-operative Society with the support of Manipur Organic Mission Agency, Manipur Tourism and Manipur State AIDS Control Society. Kachai is famous for its lemon which is among the ten horticultural products from North East to have got the GI tag. GI tags are given to products that are native to the place of production. The annual yield of the lemon in the village was around 5,000 kg this year.

Despite the prestigious GI tag, Kachai Lemon production and popularity have not risen as expected, said Kensith Horam, chairman of the Cooperative Society. He blamed the State Government for not giving due importance and attention to Kachai lemon. – Correspondent