Briefing newsmen Javadekar said that the “blockade in Manipur is by the government, of the government and for the government”.

The Congress party is playing divisive politics and responsible for the economic blockade in Manipur. The people of Manipur are suffering due to the economic blockade on NH. The movement of goods and essential commodities have been crippled and prices have sky rocketed. The Congress and Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh are completely responsible for this, he alleged.

The HRD Minister claimed that the additional forces sent by the Centre have not been deployed in the trouble-torn areas but kept confined to the barracks.

Asked about the involvement of the underground in the blockade, Javadekar played safe stating that he had no evidence.

Javadekar today claimed that his party is expecting a comfortable win in Manipur Assembly polls scheduled to be held on March 4 and 8. “BJP will do very well in the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections and we expect to win more than 49 out of the total 60 Assembly segments in the State,” he said.