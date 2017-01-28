

Sikkim Governor Shriniwas Patil inspecting the guard of honour during the 68th Republic Day celebration at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Thursday. – UB Photos Sikkim Governor Shriniwas Patil inspecting the guard of honour during the 68th Republic Day celebration at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Thursday. – UB Photos

Aizawl: Mizoram celebrated the 68th Republic Day with pomp and gaiety on Thursday with Governor Lt Gen Nirbhay Sharma (rtd) unfurling the tri-colour at the main celebration here. The R Day celebrations in district headquarters and towns also went off peacefully with no untoward incidents reported.

In his speech, the Governor said Mizoram takes great pride in the existence of peace and tranquility, which are prerequisites for allround development and harmonious co-existence. “The credit for maintaining our status as one of the most peaceful States not only goes to our efficient law enforcing agencies but more importantly to the NGOs, churches, media and general public,” he said.

Dimapur: Nagaland Governor PB Acharya on Thursday said 33 per cent reservation for women in urban local bodies (ULBs) is important to govern towns with modern concepts and appealed to all sections of the people of Nagaland to cooperate with the ongoing election process as it is in the larger interest of progress and development of the towns. He also urged them to sink differences and march forward for peace, progress and development.

Addressing the 68th Republic Day celebrations at State Secretariat Plaza in Kohima on Thursday, Acharya said the civic body election is not for any individual interest but for the growth and development of the towns.

“It is important that we govern our towns with the modern concepts and principles of urban administration to successfully manage the ongoing rapid urbanisation in the State,” Acharya said. The government has notified for conduct of ULB elections to establish municipal bodies in 32 towns, he added.

While reiterating that the State government is firm in its commitment to continue supporting the ongoing political dialogue towards achieving final settlement to the protracted Naga political issue, he called upon the NSCN (K) to respect the wish of the people by re-entering the ceasefire agreement with the Government of India.

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma unfurled the tri-colour at the Republic Day celebrations here on Thursday and underlined “peaceful democratic movement” as the most important way to resolve issues.

In his address at Polo Grounds here, Sangma pointed to the law and order situation in Garo Hills, which is still a matter of concern and said, “peaceful democratic movement is the strongest weapon available to the people to resolve issues in a democracy. Violence can never be an option.”

On corruption, Sangma said, the Government is “committed” to fight the menace. “The agenda to fight against corruption must be a shared agenda of each one of us,” he stated.

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday celebrated the 68th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour as thousands of people participated in celebrations throughout the State.

The main function was held at IG Park here where Governor V Shanmuganathan unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade and took salute of the marching contingents of State police, paramilitary forces and school children.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Speaker Tenzing Norbu Thongdok, Cabinet Ministers and senior State Government officials were present at the function.

Artists from different communities and school students gave colourful cultural presentations during the celebration. Besides, several tableaux were brought out by different State Government departments, public sector undertakings and others.

IMPHAL: The main State level function of Republic Day celebrations in Manipur was held at the historic Kangla Fort here on Thursday where Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla unfurled the tricolour and inspected the guard of honour.

The celebrations were marred by two bomb blasts at Manipur College campus wall at Singjamei and another close to the CRPF camp at Mantripukhri around 8.30 am. No one was injured in the explosions.

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, Speaker Th Lokeshwar, Cabinet Ministers, senior civil and police officials and public participated in the celebrations.