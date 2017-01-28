Keeping in mind the friendly relations between India and Bhutan, the State government held a meeting with the officials from the Department of Law and Order, Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs of Bhutan in Assam Secretariat here today with a view to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

The five-member delegation of the Royal Government of Bhutan discussed a wide range of issues with the senior officers of Home and Political Department of the State government to give a boost to the bilateral ties between the two geographical entities. The meeting vowed to share intelligence inputs between Assam and Bhutan to put a tab on terrorist activities detrimental to both the entities.

The meeting also pitched for a vibrant mechanism of entry-exit mechanism to give an impetus to industry and commerce between Assam and Bhutan. The officers also discussed at length the existing boundaries that Assam shares with Bhutan and exchanged inputs on missing boundary pillars and vowed to take immediate steps to address the issue.

Principal Secretary, Home and Political, Hemanta Narzary, Commissioner and Secretary, Home and Political, LS Changsan, DGP (Border) RM Singh, Special DGP, Law and Order, Kuladhar Saikia, ADGP (SB) Pallab Bhattacharjee and Secretary, Home and Political, M Hazarika represented the State government in the meeting. Director, Law and Order, Tashi Tenjore, Deputy Director, Department of Law and Order, Chorten Namgay, Deputy Director, Department of Law and Order, Karma Dorje, Under Secretary, Department of Law and Order, Yeshey Dorji represented the Royal Government of Bhutan in the meeting.