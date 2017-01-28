It needs mention here that the State government has undertaken an endeavour to revise the Assam Urban Areas (Other than Guwahati) Building Rules, 2014, as per the Model Building Bye Laws 2016, published by the Government of India.

AREIDA president PK Sarma said in a statement here that since no representative from among the stakeholders was included in the committee, there are widespread allegations from across the State of rampant malpractices indulged in by a section of officials as well as other unscrupulous elements taking advantage of the defective regulations.

“Exclusion of the stakeholders is a violation of the notified policy of both the Central and State governments and we are therefore highly aggrieved especially on account of the past experiences,” Sarma said.

He demanded that the representations from the AREIDA and the Association of Architects, Assam be included in the committee to make it a balanced one.