

Theatre activist Dr Shyama Prasad Sarma addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Jyotirupa North East One-Act Play competition at the Rabindra Bhawan, on Friday. – AT Photo Theatre activist Dr Shyama Prasad Sarma addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Jyotirupa North East One-Act Play competition at the Rabindra Bhawan, on Friday. – AT Photo

Altogether 24 teams from across the State would be competing in one of the most revered one-act play competitions of the State, which would culminate on January 31.

The Kishor Thakuriya memorial mono-acting competition is also a part of the event.

While inaugurating the event, Dr Shyama Prasad Sarma said that in almost four decades promoting theatre, especially mono-acting, Jyotirupa has come a long way in maintaining the continuity of the event.

“Maintaining continuity is crucial to keep the theatre movement alive and passing on the skill to the posterity. In an unadulterated way, the organisation has kept the essence intact throughout a long span. Without continuity, any art form cannot survive,” he added.

Further stressing the need to promote competitive events in the field of theatre, he said that culture lovers of the State should seriously think about bringing in a healthy competitive spirit among the theatre activists.

“One act plays have developed a lot over the years and technical innovations has also benefited this wing of theatre. By promoting mono acting in a better way, we can create immense scope for the upcoming artistes,” he further added.

A souvenir, specially brought out for the occasion, was also released today.

The jury of the competition comprises Shambhu Gupta, Prabhat Goswami and KK Dev Goswami. Jujar Lakhuti-Ranar Lakhuti was the inaugural play of the event.

The best team of the one-act play competition would walk away with the RG Baruah memorial running trophy, Jyotirupa award and Rs 10,000 in cash, while the second and third best teams would get cash award of Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, along with trophies. The award categories also include best playwright, best director, best actors, best comedian, best child artiste, among others.

On the other hand, the best mono acting artiste would get the Kishor Thakuria award, Jyotirupa award and cash prize. The second and third best teams would get Jyotirupa award and cash prizes.