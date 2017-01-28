

Artistes performing at the 68th Republic Day function at Veterinary College Field, Khanapara on Thursday.

Describing the unique characteristics of the Constitution, senior journalist Chakravartty said England and America were predecessors in respect of acceptance of democratic practices and traditions, but it was India which could truly be described as a perfect democracy.

Ranajit Sutradhar, Abdul Washi, Tobiul Hussain, Bipin Bhattacharya and Dr Chandraprabha Bhuyan, while explaining the significance of Republic Day, expressed the hope that the country would be able to establish herself as one of the most ideal democracies of the world.

Don Bosco School, Panbazar, celebrated Republic Day with various colourful programmes that included march-past, patriotic songs and dances.

The chief guest of the occasion was Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan of the Gauhati High Court, who hoisted the Tricolour. In her speech, Justice Phukan recalled the great ideals that India as a nation stands for, and also read out an inspiring quote of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. After the formal vote of thanks was delivered by Vice Principal Fr. Pradeep Ekka, a few outstanding scouts of the school were felicitated by Fr Sebastian Mathew.

At the Republic Day programme at Khanapara, where Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was the chief guest, the Don Bosco Bengtol NCC Band took part in the march-past along with the other contingents of the State Police, and won the hearts of everyone present.

Republic Day was celebrated at Guwahati Refinery through a series of programmes at the Sector II playground of Guwahati Refinery Township by all the employees, their family members and people from greater Noonmati area. Jogen Barpujari, Executive Director, Guwahati Refinery, attended the programme as the chief guest.

In his address, Barpujari spoke on India’s current transition into a country with growth and stability. “As we celebrate this special day, we feel proud that we belong to a country with a rich legacy of culture, tradition and of unity in diversity. As citizens of the world we are seeing a progressively changing world order, wherein we are seeing countries across the globe facing different kinds of crises. In such circumstances, it is indeed a matter of pride to see that our country is faring better in many aspects, including stability and growth,” he said.

The occasion saw a number of cultural performances with patriotic flavour by school children and employees of Guwahati Refinery. Members of CISF, Home Guards, NCC cadets, scouts and guides and school children also took part in the Republic Day parade. Children from orphanages Snehalaya and Shishu Mangal Kendra, and NGO Mon Vikash Kendra put up patriotic performances at the programme.

Republic Day was celebrated at the Guwahati Frontier of BSF at Patgaon, with great enthusiasm and fervour. The sector headquarters and battalions under the frontier also celebrated the day with pomp and show.

Rakesh Aggarwal, Inspector General of the Frontier, unfurled the Tricolour. He addressed the border men including personnel of 1st NDRF and reminded them of the supreme sacrifices made by the freedom fighters of the country in giving the people freedom and called upon the troops to make wholehearted efforts to protect the territorial integrity of the nation.

A BSF contingent including the BSF band participated in the State march-past event organized at Khanapara by the State government and was adjudged the best band among all contingents which took part in the event.

The 33rd Bn Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also celebrated the day in a befitting manner at its Jalukbari camp. RS Chandel, Commandant of 33rd Bn ITBP, unfurled the Tricolour and took salute from the parade commander. On the occasion, all officers, SOs and Himveers of ‘Astonishing Thirty Three’ participated in their smart attire.

Addressing the personnel, Chandel stressed the importance of security in the current scenario and announced the names of the Gallantry, Distinguished Service Medal and Police Medal awardees.

The Royal Global School fraternity celebrated Republic Day amidst a gathering comprising dignitaries, management, staff members, parents and students. Justice VK Bist, Chief Justice of Uttarakhand, attended the occasion as the chief guest. The Tricolour was hoisted by the chief guest, followed by a parade by the RGS NCC students.

Chief Justice Bist in his address appealed to the students to undertake a pledge on the Republic Day towards creating a future wherein every citizen is entitled to one of the basic needs for survival – food.

Maligaon-headquartered Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) celebrated the 68th Republic Day on Thursday with a central programme at the Maligaon Railway stadium where Chahatey Ram, General Manager of NFR, unfurled the national flag in presence of a huge gathering of railway officials and their family members.

The General Manager also inspected a march-past by RPF contingents, Territorial Army contingents, Civil Defence, school children and Bharat Scouts and Guides. In his speech, Ram emphasised the need for making Indian Railways a growth engine for the nation. He said that safety of railway travellers is of utmost concern and is one of the paramount duties.

In view of the current situation, the need has arrived to put in more and more efforts towards ensuring zero accidents, he said, adding that there cannot be any laxity or compromise as far as safety is concerned.

The Sir Sadulla Udyan Unnayan Samiti observed Republic Day at Machkhowa on Thursday. Noted sportsperson and senior citizen Jinnat Ara Ahmed unfurled the Tricolour and spoke on the sacrifices by the freedom fighters in securing independence from British rule and the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Noted actor Mirel Kuddus also spoke.

Over 20 members of Asom Yuva Parishad, the youth wing of AGP, pledged to donate their eyes by signing the relevant contract with the Gauhati Medical College Hospital on the occasion of Republic Day today. The meet held for the purpose was attended among others by Yuva Parishad vice president Sahil Kashyap and general secretary Dipankar Das.

Republic Day was observed at the Guwahati Press Club. Senior journalist Raman Bora hoisted the Tricolour. Later, children, distinguished persons and journalists took out a procession.