Sources in the CID told this reporter that some top officials, including those of the rank of Commissioner, are still under scanner and investigation is on against their alleged involvement in the scam.

The CID has already submitted a part-chargesheet in this connection naming only liquor trader Rajesh Jalan in it.

Sources added that the statements of other accused like Bonti Gogoi Pegu and Mrinal Goswami, who could not be traced as yet, would be vital. “The next chargesheet which we would soon file may feature some big names,” asserted the sources.

Sources, however, did not rule out further arrests in connection with the scam, which relates to depriving the State exchequer of revenue worth nearly Rs 40 crore by acts of forgery.

The CID has so far grilled a number of top officials of the State Government, including Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Shamser Singh and Lower Assam Commissioner Ahmed Hussain.