“Considering the request of the Assam Government, the Government of India has allocated 55,000 additional houses to Assam under PMAY-G in addition to 1.64 lakh houses allotted earlier for this financial year i.e. 2016-17,” Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Panchayat and Rural Development Naba Kumar Doley said during a press conference here today.

He said that the additional allotment is to the tune of Rs 715 crore.

PMAY-G programme was ceremonially launched on January 19 centrally at Guwahati covering the beneficiaries of Kamrup Metro and Kamrup districts. Each block had also launched the programme on the same day covering the beneficiaries of the respective blocks and sanction letters were also distributed in the same day to all the 1.64 lakh beneficiaries of the State.