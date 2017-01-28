Staff Reporter GUWAHATI, Jan 27 - Veteran journalist and Editor of Dainik Asam Radhika Mohan Bhagawati was presented the Republic Day Journalism Award at the Republic Day function at the College of Veterinary Science playground here on Thursday.
Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presenting the Republic Day Journalism Award to veteran journalist Radhika Mohan Bhagawati, in Guwahati on Thursday. – Photo Samarendra Sarma
Bhagawati is the first recipient of the award instituted under the Information and Public Relations Department to honour persons of eminence in the field of journalism.
The award carries a cash amount of Rs 1 lakh, a citation inscribed on a copper plate, a japi, a sorai and a shawl.