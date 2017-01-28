

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presenting the Republic Day Journalism Award to veteran journalist Radhika Mohan Bhagawati, in Guwahati on Thursday. – Photo Samarendra Sarma

Bhagawati is the first recipient of the award instituted under the Information and Public Relations Department to honour persons of eminence in the field of journalism.

The award carries a cash amount of Rs 1 lakh, a citation inscribed on a copper plate, a japi, a sorai and a shawl.