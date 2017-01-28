



Taking part in appointment letter distribution ceremony of 687 Assistant Teachers recruited through Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in the primary schools of the State at Guwahati Medical College Hospital Auditorium in the city today, Chief Minister Sonowal said that cleanliness, discipline, punctuality are the important traits the teachers need to instil in the students for a better society.

“In the face of modern day challenges to the society like corruption and increasing crimes it is important for the education system to produce citizens with high moral values so that a society based on equality can be achieved where poorest of the poor person can lead a life of dignity.” Sonowal said.

Urging the teachers to take their duty as a service to the society and not as a mere job, Sonowal said that society needs dedicated teachers so that good governance can be ensured at every level of the society as persons with strong moral character can only deliver good public service.

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present at the meeting, announced that the government would regularise ten thousand more teachers by March 2017 and another ten thousand by July 2017 so that schools in the interior places of the State do not have to suffer from lack of teachers.