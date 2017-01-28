“Cabinet did not ask for the recommendations of the RBI, but instead instructed the RBI,” Chidambaram rued while delivering a lecture on demonetisation at Srimanta Sankardev Research Centre here today.

“What happened on November 8 was not demonetisation. It was not notebandi it was notebadli where people were asked to exchange their old notes for the new ones and the government knows best, why they made this move,” the former Congress minister added.